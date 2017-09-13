U.S. extends shipping waiver to Sept. 22 for storm relief

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Homeland Security Department on Wednesday said it has extended through Sept. 22 a temporary waiver of a law that limits the availability of shipping vessels, in a move to help Hurricanes Harvey and Irma responders get access to fuel.

The Jones Act, a nearly 100 year-old law, mandates the use of U.S.-flagged vessels to transport merchandise between U.S. coasts. Last week, the department had waived the law for a week. It was the first waiver of the law since December 2012 after Hurricane Sandy. (Reporting By Timothy Gardner and Valerie Volcovici; editing by Grant McCool)