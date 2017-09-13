FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. extends shipping waiver to Sept. 22 for storm relief
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 13, 2017 / 6:58 PM / a month ago

U.S. extends shipping waiver to Sept. 22 for storm relief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Homeland Security Department on Wednesday said it has extended through Sept. 22 a temporary waiver of a law that limits the availability of shipping vessels, in a move to help Hurricanes Harvey and Irma responders get access to fuel.

The Jones Act, a nearly 100 year-old law, mandates the use of U.S.-flagged vessels to transport merchandise between U.S. coasts. Last week, the department had waived the law for a week. It was the first waiver of the law since December 2012 after Hurricane Sandy. (Reporting By Timothy Gardner and Valerie Volcovici; editing by Grant McCool)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.