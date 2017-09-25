FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2017 / 6:28 AM / in 24 days

Essentra says two Puerto Rico sites disrupted by Hurricane Maria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Essentra Plc said two of its health and personal care packaging sites in Puerto Rico have been disrupted as a result of the recent Hurricane Maria, and added that there are “significant impediments” to resuming manufacturing activity.

Facilities at Manati and Guaynabo have not sustained “significant physical damage”, the supplier of specialty plastic and packaging products said on Monday.

“It is not currently possible to confirm the timing that normal output levels will be resumed, however, this is unlikely to be in the immediate future”, it said in a statement.

The company estimated that financial impact to be in the range of 500,000 pounds to 750,000 pounds ($678,350 - $1.02 million) per week.

$1 = 0.7371 pounds Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

