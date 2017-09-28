FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Insured losses from Hurricane Maria total $15-30 bln-RMS
September 28, 2017

Insured losses from Hurricane Maria total $15-30 bln-RMS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Risk modelling firm RMS said on Thursday that it estimated insured losses from Hurricane Maria of $15-30 billion.

The estimate relates to wind damage, storm surge and inland flooding from the hurricane, with Puerto Rico and Dominica suffering the most destruction, RMS said in a statement.

Rival modelling firm AIR Worldwide earlier this week estimated insured losses for Maria, which hit the Caribbean last week, of $40-$85 billion. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

