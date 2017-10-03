FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FCC wants to speed funding to restore Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands comms
#Regulatory News - Americas
October 3, 2017 / 3:25 PM / 16 days ago

FCC wants to speed funding to restore Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands comms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday proposed making available as much as $76.9 million to fund repairs of communication networks and restore communications services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The FCC said Monday that nearly 90 percent of cell sites remain out of service in Puerto Rico, while 69 percent of cell sites remain out in the U.S. Virgin Islands, with little progress made over the last week. FCC chairman Ajit Pai wants to allow carriers to use money from the government’s Universal Service Fund in advance “to expedite repair and restoration efforts.” (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

