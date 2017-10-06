FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Anadarko halts production at more offshore oil platforms in U.S. Gulf
#Energy
October 6, 2017 / 10:05 PM / 12 days ago

Anadarko halts production at more offshore oil platforms in U.S. Gulf

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum has shut in oil and gas production at five more offshore platforms in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and is removing all their workers ahead of Tropical Storm Nate, it said late on Friday.

Earlier, Anadarko had disclosed it shut production at its Horn Mountain and Marlin platforms. The latest halt covered the Constitution, Heidelberg, Holstein, Lusius and Marco Polo facilities, it said.

Nate is headed up the central U.S. Gulf of Mexico and expected to strengthen into a hurricane, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. Oil producers earlier in the day had reported evacuating 66 platforms and five drilling rigs, according to government statistics. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

