HOUSTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp said on Wednesday it has resumed normal operations in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico after last weekend’s Hurricane Nate knocked its oil and gas output in the region offline.

The company had shut in at least five Gulf platforms and evacuated all staff ahead of Nate, taking more than 128,000 barrels of oil production per day offline. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)