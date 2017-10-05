FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chevron shutting in U.S. Gulf production ahead of Tropical Storm Nate
October 5, 2017 / 9:08 PM / in 13 days

Chevron shutting in U.S. Gulf production ahead of Tropical Storm Nate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp said on Thursday it has begun shutting in its U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil and natural gas production ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.

The company is shutting production at its Blind Faith, Genesis, Jack/St.Malo, Petronius and Tahiti facilities and evacuating personnel. Last year, Chevron pumped 128,000 barrels of oil per day from the U.S. Gulf.

Nate is forecast to enter the Gulf and strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall early on Sunday around Louisiana, near several major refineries. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Sandra Maler)

