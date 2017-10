HOUSTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp has begun to redeploy personnel and restore oil production at its Gulf of Mexico facilities after storm Nate, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Its unit Chevron Pipeline Company is also assessing pipelines and facilities after Nate, including its Fourchon and Empire terminals, to decide further action. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga; editing by Grant McCool)