ConocoPhillips withdraws workers from Gulf oil platform due to Nate
October 6, 2017 / 2:50 PM / 12 days ago

ConocoPhillips withdraws workers from Gulf oil platform due to Nate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips said on Friday it is evacuating non-essential personnel from its Magnolia oil platform in the central Gulf of Mexico ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.

It joined other oil companies that have reduced staff or curtailed production on offshore platforms over the past day.

Nate is expected to move up the central Gulf of Mexico and become a Category 1 hurricane before striking the U.S. Gulf Coast late Saturday or Sunday. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by W Simon)

