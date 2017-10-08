FACTBOX-U.S. Gulf of Mexico energy facilities down from Hurricane Nate

(Adds facilities shutting and restarting) HOUSTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producers in the Gulf of Mexico have started assessing offshore facilities to resume operations as storm Nate, which was downgraded on Sunday to a tropical depression, moved inland. Workers at some of the almost 300 production platforms and rigs shut during the storm were returning on Sunday, according to several oil operators. But 1.62 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil production and 2.5 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas output remained offline on Sunday, almost unchanged from Saturday, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE). Energy companies that halted some operations and pulled workers ahead of Nate off platforms included BP Plc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, ConocoPhillips , Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Anadarko Petroleum Corp and BHP Billiton Ltd. The U.S. Coast Guard on Sunday allowed the Port of New Orleans in Louisiana to resume some vessel traffic, while the Port of Mobile, in Alabama, remained shut to inbound and outbound traffic. Nate made its initial U.S. landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi river on Saturday and then made a second landfall near Biloxi, Mississippi, early on Sunday. Below is a list of shut-ins or activities confirmed by companies: GULF PRODUCTION: COMPANY FACILITY ACTION FULL STORY BP Mad Dog, Workers evacuated Atlantic, from U.S. Gulf of NaKika, Mexico platforms Thunder Horse platforms Anadarko Heidelberg, Shut in oil and gas Petroleum Holstein, production and Lucius, removed all workers Marco Polo, Horn Mountain, Constitution BHP Billiton Shenzi, Evacuated personnel Neptune until storm passes Exxon Mobil Mobile Bay, Halted output at Lena, Julia, subsea systems and Hadrian moved staff off South surface platforms CHEVRON Jack/St. Redeploying staff, Malo, Tahiti preparing to resume Blind Faith, production on Sunday Genesis, Petronius Statoil Titan Evacuated staff Shell Mars, Workers returning, Olympus, company verifying Ursa, Ram integrity of assets Powell PIPELINES: COMPANY FACILITY ACTION FULL STORY Chevron Pipeline Co Assessing pipelines and Fourchon and Empire terminals on Sunday to decide further action American Destin Evacuated staff from Midstream Pipeline MP260 platform REFINERIES: COMPANY LOCATION ACTION FULL STORY Phillips 66 Alliance, Restarting some Louisiana units of the 247,000 bpd refinery Chevron Pascagoula, Power and steam Mississippi working, some flare activity on Sunday at the 340,000-bpd refinery. Post-storm assessment in progress Valero Energy Meraux The 125,000-bpd refinery was reported unaffected by the storm. Running at full rate PBF Energy Chalmette The 190,000-bpd refinery was operative after the storm (Reporting by Erwin Seba, Marianna Parraga and Gary McWilliams; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Richard Chang)