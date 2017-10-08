FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-U.S. Gulf of Mexico energy facilities down from Hurricane Nate
#Oil report
October 8, 2017 / 1:53 PM / in 11 days

FACTBOX-U.S. Gulf of Mexico energy facilities down from Hurricane Nate

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Adds facilities shutting and restarting)
    HOUSTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producers in the
Gulf of Mexico have started assessing offshore facilities to
resume operations as storm Nate, which was downgraded on Sunday
to a tropical depression, moved inland.
    Workers at some of the almost 300 production platforms and
rigs shut during the storm were returning on Sunday, according
to several oil operators.
    But 1.62 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil production and
2.5 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas output remained
offline on Sunday, almost unchanged from Saturday, according to
the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE).
    Energy companies that halted some operations and pulled
workers ahead of Nate off platforms included BP Plc,
Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, ConocoPhillips
, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Anadarko Petroleum Corp
 and BHP Billiton Ltd.
    The U.S. Coast Guard on Sunday allowed the Port of New
Orleans in Louisiana to resume some vessel traffic, while the
Port of Mobile, in Alabama, remained shut to inbound and
outbound traffic. 
    Nate made its initial U.S. landfall near the mouth of the
Mississippi river on Saturday and then made a second landfall
near Biloxi, Mississippi, early on Sunday.
    Below is a list of shut-ins or activities confirmed by
companies:
    
    GULF PRODUCTION:
    
 COMPANY       FACILITY      ACTION                FULL STORY
 BP            Mad Dog,      Workers evacuated                 
               Atlantic,     from U.S. Gulf of     
               NaKika,       Mexico platforms      
               Thunder                             
               Horse                               
               platforms                           
 Anadarko      Heidelberg,   Shut in oil and gas               
 Petroleum     Holstein,     production and        
               Lucius,       removed all workers   
               Marco Polo,                         
               Horn                                
               Mountain,                           
               Constitution                        
 BHP Billiton  Shenzi,       Evacuated personnel                
               Neptune       until storm passes    
 Exxon Mobil   Mobile Bay,   Halted output at                  
               Lena, Julia,  subsea systems and    
               Hadrian       moved staff off       
               South         surface platforms     
 CHEVRON       Jack/St.      Redeploying staff,                
               Malo, Tahiti  preparing to resume   
               Blind Faith,  production on Sunday  
               Genesis,                            
               Petronius                           
 Statoil       Titan         Evacuated staff                    
 Shell         Mars,         Workers returning,                
               Olympus,      company verifying     
               Ursa, Ram     integrity of assets   
               Powell                              
    
   PIPELINES: 
     
 COMPANY     FACILITY      ACTION                 FULL STORY
 Chevron     Pipeline Co   Assessing pipelines                
                           and Fourchon and       
                           Empire terminals on    
                           Sunday to decide       
                           further action         
 American    Destin        Evacuated staff from   
 Midstream   Pipeline      MP260 platform         
     
    REFINERIES:
  
 COMPANY         LOCATION      ACTION            FULL STORY
 Phillips 66     Alliance,     Restarting some               
                 Louisiana     units of the      
                               247,000 bpd       
                               refinery          
 Chevron         Pascagoula,   Power and steam               
                 Mississippi   working, some     
                               flare activity    
                               on Sunday at the  
                               340,000-bpd       
                               refinery.         
                               Post-storm        
                               assessment in     
                               progress          
 Valero Energy   Meraux        The 125,000-bpd               
                               refinery was      
                               reported          
                               unaffected by     
                               the storm.        
                               Running at full   
                               rate              
 PBF Energy      Chalmette     The 190,000-bpd               
                               refinery was      
                               operative after   
                               the storm         
 
 (Reporting by Erwin Seba, Marianna Parraga and Gary McWilliams;
Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Richard Chang)

