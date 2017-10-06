Exxon shuts two subsea production systems ahead of Tropical Storm Nate

HOUSTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said on Friday it has stopped oil production at its Julia and Hadrian South subsea production systems in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.

The company also said it has finalized transport plans to pull staff from its Mobile Bay platform in the Gulf. On Thursday the company pulled all staff from its Lena platform in the Gulf.

The storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by the Saturday just before it makes landfall on the Louisiana coast sometime early Sunday. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Toni Reinhold)