FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hurricane Nate to weaken significantly as it makes landfall
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
October 8, 2017 / 3:09 AM / 12 days ago

Hurricane Nate to weaken significantly as it makes landfall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - The center of Hurricane Nate was expected to make landfall on the Mississippi Coast by midnight on Saturday and weaken significantly, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm was about 60 miles (95 km) east of New Orleans with maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour (140 km per hour), the center said. Nate will turn toward the north-northwest and then northeast with an increase in forward speed during the next couple of days, the center said.

Nate is likely to become a tropical storm on Sunday morning, the center said. (Reporting by Brendan O‘Brien; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.