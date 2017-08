Strong pound reins FTSE in, tech stocks pull out of nosedive - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

** FTSE gives up gains as sterling jumps on inflation figures

** European stocks up as tech sector recovers, valuation nerves remain

** Euro zone equities second most crowded trade - BAML survey

** Morgan Stanley sees tough trading in Q2 for European banks

** Travel sector flies on Lufthansa strength

** Slowing macro momentum to hit European equities - Deutsche Bank

** 3I set for worst day in 7 months after MS downgrade

** "Close" solution for Italy's Veneto banks boosts sector

** Greek stocks rise as focus turns to debt relief (Reporting by Helen Reid)