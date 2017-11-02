FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sudan's GDP seen lower in 2017 from previous year -finance minister
#Markets News
November 2, 2017 / 8:39 AM / in a day

Sudan's GDP seen lower in 2017 from previous year -finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Sudan expects economic growth to slow down to 3.5 percent this year compared to 4 percent in 2016, with GDP and inflation targets for 2018 still being discussed by government, Finance Minister Mohamed Othman Rukabi said on Thursday.

Last month, Rukabi said Sudan’s economy was headed for gradual recovery after the US lifted its 20-year-old economic sanctions, opening the way for critical economic reforms and badly needed investment. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)

