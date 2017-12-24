FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 24, 2017

Sudan, Turkey to set up 'strategic cooperation council', boost trade ties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Turkey and Sudan have agreed to set up a “strategic cooperation council” to strengthen economic ties, their presidents said at a news conference in Khartoum on Sunday after the first visit by a Turkish leader to the African nation.

The countries hope gradually to increase bilateral trade ties to $10 billion a year from the current $500 million, and signed 12 agreements on military, economic and agricultural cooperation.

Sudan’s economy has been struggling since the south seceded in 2011, taking with it three-quarters of the country’s oil output.

In recent years, Turkey has boosted investments in Sudan. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz and Omar Fahmy; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Dale Hudson)

