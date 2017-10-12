FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suedzucker earnings up, optimistic in free EU sugar market
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 12, 2017 / 5:15 AM / in 7 days

Suedzucker earnings up, optimistic in free EU sugar market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Suedzucker, Europe’s largest sugar refiner, on Thursday said high revenues in its sugar and biofuels sectors helped propel a strong rise in second quarter earnings, and the company remained optimistic as the European Union’s liberalized sugar market starts.

Suedzucker confirmed its previous forecast for group operating result in its current 2017/18 financial year of 425 to 500 million euros ($505-594 million) against 426 million euros in the previous year, especially significant as the EU’s radical sugar market de-regulation started in September.

Its operating result in the second quarter to end-August rose 29.6 percent to 128 million euros and sales were up 7.1 percent at 1.71 billion euros, Suedzucker said.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average forecast quarterly operating result of 131 million euros and sales of 1.75 billion euros.

$1 = 0.8421 euros Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.