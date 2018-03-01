UPDATE 1-Utility Suez to boost cost cuts, signs record 1.2 bln contracts

* Unveils internal management reshuffle

* To boost annual cost cuts

* Suez issued a profit warning in January (Adds detail, background)

By Geert De Clercq

PARIS, March 1 (Reuters) - Utility Suez will boost annual cost cuts from 150 million euros ($183 million) last year to 200 million euros this year, and keep it at that level for the next two years to restore profitability after one-off charges hit 2017 earnings.

The French waste and water group also said it had booked an exceptionally high level of 1.2 billion euros worth of new contracts in the first two months of the year.

“Such a high level of new contracts is unprecedented for this early in the year,” Suez chief executive officer Jean-Louis Chaussade said on an earnings call.

He said the deals included a 26-year contract for drinking water distribution in India with a cumulated value of 400 million euros, as well as a desalination plant in United Arab Emirates and a partnership with Chinese oil company CNOOC .

Chaussade said the cost cutting plan would focus mainly on Spain and its home market France, where Suez wants to boost synergies between its water and waste business.

As part of a management reshuffle, Suez’s head of international operations Marie-Ange Debon was put in charge of France, Italy and Central Europe, while CFO Christophe Cros is put in charge of the new Water Technologies and Solutions unit, which includes the GE Water acquisitions.

Jean-Marc Boursier, who had been CFO from 2013 to 2015 when he was put in charge of Suez’s‘Waste Europe’ arm, was appointed new CFO as well as head of waste recycling in northern Europe.

Chaussade said the board’s nomination committee was working on a succession plan for himself but added he was focusing on his current role and declined to comment on media reports about him possibly taking the board chairman position next year.

Suez’s 2017 revenues rose 3.58 percent to 15.87 billion euros. However, core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 0.4 percent to 2.64 billion euros due to costs related to political uncertainty in Spain and due to the cost of terminating two services contracts.

Suez’s Spain business has been impacted by uncertainty surrounding the political future of the Catalonia region.

Group earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 0.2 percent to 1.28 billion euros, in line with the company’s guidance following a profit warning in January.

Yet net profits fell 28 percent to 302 million euros, due to the impact of costs related to its earlier GE Water acquisition and a voluntary redundancy plan in France.

Suez also confirmed a dividend of at least 0.65 euro on 2018 earnings and its current 2018 targets.

This year, Suez is targeting revenue growth of about nine percent and EBIT growth of about 10 percent, both at constant exchange rates, and free cash flow of about 1 billion euros.