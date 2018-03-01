UPDATE 1-ICE March raw sugar delivery totals about 742,600 tonnes -exchange

(Adds details, background, confirmation from Alvean spokeswoman)

NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - Alvean and Wilmar International Ltd have scooped up 14,618 lots, about 742,600 tonnes, of raw sugar against the March futures contract that expired on Wednesday, according to ICE Futures U.S. data and traders.

An Alvean spokeswoman confirmed the firm, a joint venture of Cargill Inc and Brazilian sugarcane cooperative Copersucar, purchased 7,945 lots. Wilmar did not respond immediately to requests for confirmation or comment.

The sugar was due from Brazil and Guatemala, the data showed, confirming a Reuters report that slightly less sugar than previously expected was tendered against the contract.

The most-active raw sugar future contract was up 0.17 cent, or 1.27 percent, at 13.55 cents per lb by 10:12 a.m. EST (1512 GMT). (Reporting by Chris Prentice Editing by Bernadette Baum and David Gregorio)