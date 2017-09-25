FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TAKE A LOOK-Reuters Financial Regulation Summit 2017
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Wall Street
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
September 25, 2017 / 3:05 PM / 24 days ago

TAKE A LOOK-Reuters Financial Regulation Summit 2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The financial services industry was expecting regulators to take a break from their relentless
rulemaking that followed the financial crisis. But the election of Donald Trump as U.S.
president and Brexit have thrust regulation back into the spotlight.
    The Reuters Financial Regulation Summit starting on September 25 will tap key policymakers,
politicians and executives from Hong Kong, India, Australia and the European Union for their
views, including on the future of London, Europe’s biggest financial centre, tighter anti-money
laundering rules in Asia and fallout from the fintech revolution.
    
    LATEST STORIES
        
    >UK regulator wants derivatives deal to avert Brexit "cliff edge"              
    >UK financial watchdog defends listing plans ahead of Aramco IPO               
    >UK regulator rejects Labour call for credit card cap                          
    >No European banks have asked for UK licences as Brexit looms                  
    
    > Speakers at the Reuters Financial Regulation Summit                          
    
    
   (For other news from Reuters Financial Regulation Summit, click here)
    Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits

    

 (Compiled by Jane Merriman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.