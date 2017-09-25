TAKE A LOOK-Reuters Financial Regulation Summit 2017

The financial services industry was expecting regulators to take a break from their relentless rulemaking that followed the financial crisis. But the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president and Brexit have thrust regulation back into the spotlight. The Reuters Financial Regulation Summit starting on September 25 will tap key policymakers, politicians and executives from Hong Kong, India, Australia and the European Union for their views, including on the future of London, Europe’s biggest financial centre, tighter anti-money laundering rules in Asia and fallout from the fintech revolution. LATEST STORIES >UK regulator wants derivatives deal to avert Brexit "cliff edge" >UK financial watchdog defends listing plans ahead of Aramco IPO >UK regulator rejects Labour call for credit card cap >No European banks have asked for UK licences as Brexit looms > Speakers at the Reuters Financial Regulation Summit (For other news from Reuters Financial Regulation Summit, click here) Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits (Compiled by Jane Merriman)