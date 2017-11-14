FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Sun Pharma Q2 profit dives 59 pct
Sections
Featured
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
economy
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Middle East
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Italy's election pits populists against populists
euro zone
Italy's election pits populists against populists
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 14, 2017 / 10:39 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

India's Sun Pharma Q2 profit dives 59 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Nov 14 (Reuters) - India's largest drugmaker, Sun
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd         , posted a 59 percent
plunge in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, but beat estimates.
    Profit came in at 9.12 billion rupees ($139.48 million) in
the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 22.35 billion rupees a
year ago, the company said. bit.ly/2zVVJbv
    Analysts on average had expected a profit of 8.27 billion
rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.


    ($1 = 65.3850 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara and Vishal Sridhar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.