India's Sun Pharma Q2 profit dives 59 pct

Nov 14 (Reuters) - India's largest drugmaker, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd , posted a 59 percent plunge in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, but beat estimates. Profit came in at 9.12 billion rupees ($139.48 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 22.35 billion rupees a year ago, the company said. bit.ly/2zVVJbv Analysts on average had expected a profit of 8.27 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 65.3850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara and Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)