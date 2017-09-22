FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mauritius-based resort firm Sun Ltd cuts full-year pretax loss
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 22, 2017 / 7:18 AM / in a month

Mauritius-based resort firm Sun Ltd cuts full-year pretax loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Mauritius-based Sun Limited said on Friday it reduced its pretax loss to 93.7 million rupees ($2.82 million) in the year ended June from 567 million rupees in the previous year, helped by higher revenues.

The hospitality firm, which operates a chain of luxury resorts in the island nation and the Maldives, posted revenues of 6.01 billion rupees, up from 4.99 billion for the year ended June 2016.

The firm has been renovating its resorts.

“The group is now well positioned to fully benefit from its revamped asset base and as a result, to progressively improve its profitability as from FY 2018,” it said in a statement.

$1 = 33.2100 Mauritius rupees Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Aaron Maasho and Edmund Blair

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.