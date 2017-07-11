Sunac China set to resume trade after $9.3 bln deal with Wanda

HONG KONG, July 11 (Reuters) - Shares of Sunac China Holdings Ltd will resume trade on Tuesday, a day after the acquisitive developer agreed to buy tourism projects and hotels from Chinese property giant Dalian Wanda Group for $9.3 billion.

Sunac's shares, which have more than doubled in value this year, were suspended from trading on Monday ahead of news of the agreement, the second-biggest real estate deal ever in China, according to Reuters data. The companies are expected to sign an agreement by the end of this month.

The developer has a negative outlook from Moody's, which said in April Sunac's leverage had deteriorated significantly due to large amounts of debt it had raised to support acquisitions.