FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
The Trump Effect
Aerospace
Winter Olympics
Technology
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Financials
February 14, 2018 / 9:39 PM / Updated a day ago

Australia's Suncorp says HY net profit falls as claim payouts jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Australia’s biggest general insurer Suncorp Group Ltd reported a 16 percent fall in half year net profit on Thursday, as it experienced a spike in claims following a hailstorm in Victoria in December and higher compliance costs.

Net profit came in at A$452 million ($358.48 million) for the six months to Dec. 31, falling short of the average analyst forecast of about A$486 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Brisbane-headquartered company maintained its interim dividend at 33 Australian cents per share.

$1 = 1.2609 Australian dollars Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Byron Kaye and Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.