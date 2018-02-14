Australia's Suncorp says HY net profit falls as claim payouts jump

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Australia’s biggest general insurer Suncorp Group Ltd reported a 16 percent fall in half year net profit on Thursday, as it experienced a spike in claims following a hailstorm in Victoria in December and higher compliance costs.

Net profit came in at A$452 million ($358.48 million) for the six months to Dec. 31, falling short of the average analyst forecast of about A$486 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Brisbane-headquartered company maintained its interim dividend at 33 Australian cents per share.