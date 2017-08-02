FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suncorp Group's annual cash profit rises 5.1 pct
August 2, 2017 / 11:15 PM / 2 months ago

Suncorp Group's annual cash profit rises 5.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Australian insurer Suncorp Group reported a 5.1 percent rise in annual cash profit on Thursday, helped by growth in its Australian insurance business and lower claim costs, but came in just below analyst expectations.

Australia’s second-largest insurer by market share said its cash profit for the year to June 30 rose to A$1.15 billion ($916 million) from A$1.09 billion a year ago.

Analysts had expected cash earnings of A$1.16 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company declared a final dividend of 40 cents per share, compared to 38 cents per share paid a year ago, and in line with forecasts.

$1 = 1.2561 Australian dollars Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonali Paul

