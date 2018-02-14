FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 9:38 PM / Updated a day ago

SunPower's reports bigger quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - SunPower Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday, largely due to a $624 million non-cash charge related to its residential leases.

The company’s net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $568.68 million, or $4.07 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $275.12 million, or $1.99 per share, a year earlier.

The company, majority owned by French energy giant Total SA , said revenue fell 35.8 percent to $658.1 million. (Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru)

