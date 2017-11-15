FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombia holding Grupo SURA says net profit fell 11.6 pct in Q3
November 15, 2017 / 1:31 AM / 2 days ago

Colombia holding Grupo SURA says net profit fell 11.6 pct in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Third quarter net profit for Colombian investment holding company Grupo SURA dropped 11.6 percent to 460.3 billion pesos ($153.2 million), compared to the same quarter a year ago, the company said on Tuesday.

In a filing to the Andean country’s financial regulator the company attributed the fall to exchange rate changes in various countries in which it operates. However, subsidiaries showed positive growth, the statement said, despite the exchange rate challenges.

Income was up 6.1 percent between July and September to 5.2 trillion pesos, compared with the same period in 2016, Grupo SURA said. Spending was up 7.6 percent to 4.6 trillion pesos.

$1 = 3,004.88 Colombian pesos Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra and Julia Symmes Cobb; editing by Grant McCool

