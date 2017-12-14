FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suzuki says supply deal with Toyota-Panasonic on EV batteries possible
December 14, 2017 / 2:53 AM / a day ago

Suzuki says supply deal with Toyota-Panasonic on EV batteries possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp said it will not join efforts by Toyota Motor Corp and Panasonic Corp to develop batteries for electric vehicles, but a supply deal could be possible.

Toyota on Wednesday said it is considering making EV batteries with Panasonic to help meet its goal for green cars to comprise half of global sales by 2030.

Suzuki and Toyota have agreed to trade expertise in parts supplies and research and development, including selling electric vehicles in India. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki)

