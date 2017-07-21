FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swatch upbeat about remainder of 2017 after 7 pct rise in H1 profit
July 21, 2017 / 5:21 AM / 15 days ago

Swatch upbeat about remainder of 2017 after 7 pct rise in H1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 21 (Reuters) - Swatch Group said it expected "very positive growth in local currency" in the second half of 2017, after net profit improved by 7.2 percent in the first six months of the year, helped by a timid improvement in global demand for Swiss watches.

Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to 269 million Swiss francs ($282.8 million) from 251 million a year earlier, short of the average estimate for 285 million in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

"The Swatch Group anticipates very positive growth in local currency in the second half of the year," the world's biggest watchmaker said in a statement on Friday.

$1 = 0.9513 Swiss francs Reporting by John Revill

