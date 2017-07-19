Swedbank Q2 profit beats forecast as revenues rise

STOCKHOLM, July 19 (Reuters) - Swedish bank Swedbank reported a higher than expected operating profit in the second quarter on Wednesday on the back of a firm rise in both net interest and commission income.

Operating profit fell to 6.03 billion Swedish crowns ($726 million), above a mean forecast for 5.70 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with 7.31 billion in the year-ago period. One-off gains boosted the year-ago quarter. ($1 = 8.3002 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editing by Niklas Pollard)