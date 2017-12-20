FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish Debt Office sets banks' MREL levels
Sections
Featured
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 20, 2017 / 7:19 AM / 6 days ago

Swedish Debt Office sets banks' MREL levels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Debt Office has set the minimum level of buffers the country’s major banks need to prevent taxpayers from bearing the burdens of any eventual bank bailout.

The Debt Office set the minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) that can be used to absorb losses at the biggest banking group, Nordea, at 7.1 percent.

Handelsbanken would be 6.6 percent, SEB 7.7 percent and Swedbank 7.3 percent.

All the banks currently meet the requirements, the Debt Office said. ($1 = 8.4052 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.