Swedish cbank buys 1.125 bln SEK nominal bonds in reverse auction
October 12, 2017 / 8:18 AM / 7 days ago

Swedish cbank buys 1.125 bln SEK nominal bonds in reverse auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank bought 1.125 billion Swedish crowns ($139.2 million) of government bonds in a reverse auction as part of its quantitative easing programme, it said on Thursday.

It bought 625 million crowns of 2020 bonds at an average yield of -0.310 percent and 500 million crowns of 2028 bonds at 0.886 percent.

Investors offered to sell the Riksbank 1.375 billion crowns and 2.0 billion crowns in the two bonds respectively. ($1 = 8.0816 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

