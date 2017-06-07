FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Swedish cbank report: cyber attacks threat to financial infrastructure
June 7, 2017

Swedish cbank report: cyber attacks threat to financial infrastructure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 7 (Reuters) - Cyber attacks pose a serious threat to Sweden's financial infrastructure, the central bank said on Wednesday in its annual Financial Infrastructure Report.

"A comprehensive attack could result in central financial services, which are a precondition for a smoothly-functioning economy, becoming unavailable," the Riksbank said.

Outsourcing of IT services poses special challenges, it said.

On the whole, financial infrastructure in Sweden functions well, the report concluded.

Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Simon Johnson

