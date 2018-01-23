Swedish c.bank's Ingves says liquidity worries not hampered QE decisions

STOCKHOLM, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Swedish central bank has not so far been hampered in making decisions about quantitative easing by concerns over the programme’s effect on liquidity in the bond market, Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said on Tuesday.

“Thus far we have not made the judgement that the negative effects of that have been in any way big enough or serious enough for us to draw the conclusion that we should not buy government securities,” Ingves said in regular testimony to parliament.

The head of the Debt Office, Hans Lindblad, said earlier the market was becoming increasingly strained due in part to the central bank’s roughly 300 billion Swedish crown ($37.36 billion) quantitative easing programme. ($1 = 8.0296 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Daniel Dickson)