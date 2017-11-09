Swedish c.bank split over need to extend QE - minutes

STOCKHOLM, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Swedish central bankers are split over the need to extend the current bond-buying programme at the final policy meeting this year, the minutes of the latest monetary policy meeting, published on Thursday, showed.

While some of the six rate-setters, including Governor Stefan Ingves, took a dovish tone, others saw less likelihood of an extension of the 290 billion Swedish crown ($34.64 billion) programme.

Deputy Governor Martin Floden said he “sees no reason to make a decision on this today, but he wishes nevertheless to point out that he does not expect to advocate an extension to the programme at the meeting in December,” the minutes showed.

He was supported by Deputy Governor Cecilia Skingsley.

Late in October the Riksbank left its ultra-loose policy unchanged, saying it expected to raise rates in the middle of 2018 and that it would decide on its bond-purchase programme in December. ($1 = 8.3730 Swedish crowns)