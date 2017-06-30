FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Swedish FSA says Riksbank should hold off tweaking inflation target
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 30, 2017 / 9:12 AM / a month ago

Swedish FSA says Riksbank should hold off tweaking inflation target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 30 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank should wait with tweaking its inflation target until a parliament committee has finished its overview of Riksbank policy rules in around two years, the financial watchdog said on Friday.

In May, the central bank proposed changing the inflation targeting regime to look at underlying rather than headline price rises and introduce a "variation band" around its 2 percent goal.

In a formal response to the central bank's proposal, the Financial Supervisory Authority said it could create volatility in interest rates and interest rate expectations if the Riksbank changes its target now and that were to be followed in a couple of years by another change mandated by parliament.

Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Simon Johnson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.