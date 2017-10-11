Swedish c.bank's Jochnick says little budget impact on cbank policy

STOCKHOLM, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Swedish centre-left government’s plans to boost spending by around 40 billion crowns ($4.96 billion) in 2018 is unlikely to have much impact on the country’s monetary policy, central bank First Deputy Governor Kerstin af Jochnick said on Wednesday.

“We will return to this in October and whether this will change our forecasts,” af Jochnick told reporters.

“In September, we had a reasonable picture of the 40 billion, though not how it would be apportioned. It is possible that there will be some changes there, but my judgment is that this is not a big deal.”

Some analysts have said the extra spending could lead to overheating in an economy that is already firing on all cylinders. ($1 = 8.0667 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Terje Solsvik)