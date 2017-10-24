FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China frees Swedish bookseller held for books on party chiefs -Sweden foreign office
October 24, 2017 / 9:38 AM / in a day

China frees Swedish bookseller held for books on party chiefs -Sweden foreign office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China has informed Sweden that it has freed a bookseller detained for publishing books on the personal lives of President Xi Jinping and other Communist Party leaders, the Swedish foreign office said on Tuesday.

Gui Minhai, a Chinese-born Swede, was abducted in Thailand while on holiday in 2015. He was among five Hong Kong booksellers who went missing in 2015 and later appeared in mainland Chinese custody. The four others have returned to Hong Kong. “We have been told by Chinese authorities that Gui Minhai has been released in China,” foreign office spokeswoman Sofia Karlberg said, offering no further details.

Earlier this year Gui Minhai won a prize for free speech and press freedom awarded by Swedish media organisation Publicistklubben.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Mark Heinrich

