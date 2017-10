STOCKHOLM, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Financial Supervisory Authority said on Tuesday stricter rules for repayment of mortgages will apply from March next year.

In May, the watchdog said it would introduce a tougher amortization requirement for highly indebted households to safeguard financial stability.

The FSA board will after a formal decision in November ask the centre-left government to approve the new rules. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson, editing by Terje Solsvik)