Swedish FSA to send plan for mortgage debt ceiling to govt in autumn

STOCKHOLM, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Sweden’s financial watchdog will send its proposal for a debt ceiling for mortgage borrowers to the government this autumn, Director General Erik Thedeen said on Tuesday.

“We will send our proposal for a so-called debt brake to the government in autumn,” the Financial Supervisory Authority’s Erik Thedeen said in a speech.

Previously, the FSA has said the ceiling for borrowing should be around 6 times disposible income.