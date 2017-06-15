FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish apartment prices rises 7 pct yr/yr in May
June 15, 2017 / 4:05 AM / 2 months ago

Swedish apartment prices rises 7 pct yr/yr in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 15 (Reuters) - Apartment prices in Sweden rose 7 percent in May from a year earlier, figures from an association of Swedish real estate agents showed on Thursday.

Prices of single-family homes rose 9 percent, the Svensk Maklarstatistik association said in a statement.

Month-on-month, apartment prices were unchanged and single-family home prices rose 1 percent, it said.

A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to among the highest levels in Europe, raising concerns among policy makers.

Last year, Sweden introduced rules making it mandatory to pay down the principal on mortgages, a measure widely seen as having a dampening effect on the housing market. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

