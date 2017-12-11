UPDATE 1-For first time since 2012, Swedes expect house prices to fall- SEB

(Adds crown reaction, graph, background)

STOCKHOLM, Dec 11 (Reuters) - For the first time in more than five years, more Swedes expect house prices to fall than to rise over the next 12 months, a benchmark survey showed on Monday.

Property prices have soared in the last couple of decades, driving up household debt levels to among the highest in Europe and threatening the smooth development of the economy.

But they started to dip recently, mainly due to a surge in building and tougher rules for mortgage borrowers.

Banking group SEB’s Housing Price Indicator showed Swedes expect the declines to continue, with the balance of households forecasting property prices will be higher as against lower in a year’s time dropping to -5 in December, from +11 in November.

Since the start of this year, the indicator has plummeted 65 points, and one analyst said its first negative figure since February 2012 had extended declines in an already under-pressure crown currency.

According to SEB, 36 percent of households expect property prices to rise over the coming year, down from 43 percent the previous month. The number expecting prices to decline increased to 41 percent from 32 percent.

There were expectations of falling prices across Sweden, but the drop was most marked in Stockholm where the indicator plunged 42 points to -24, SEB said.

Data showing the development in property prices is due on Thursday when the Nasdaq OMX Valueguard-KTH Housing Index for November is published.

SEB interviews around 1,000 people for the indicator, and the latest survey was conducted between Nov. 28 and to Dec. 5.