FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish FSA to ask govt to OK tighter mortgage repayment rules
Sections
Featured
EU signs defence pact in decades-long quest
european union
EU signs defence pact in decades-long quest
Central banks struggle to adjust to life without the big guns
market analysis
Central banks struggle to adjust to life without the big guns
UK economy will share Theresa May’s pain
commentary
UK economy will share Theresa May’s pain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 13, 2017 / 11:33 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

Swedish FSA to ask govt to OK tighter mortgage repayment rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Sweden’s financial watchdog called on the government on Monday to give its backing to a proposal to further tighten mortgage repayment rules as it attempts to rein in a borrowing spree that constitutes the major risk to the economy.

“After the decision in the board, the proposal will now be sent to the government for approval,” the Financial Supervisory Authority said in a statement.

The proposal will introduce tougher amortization requirements for borrowers who take on high levels of debt.

After signs of a dip in sky-high real estate prices recently, some analysts have warned tightening mortgage conditions could cause a sharper downturn in the market. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.