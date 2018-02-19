Swedish housing starts rise 8 pct in 2017

STOCKHOLM, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The number of housing starts in Sweden rose 8 percent to 64,000 in 2017 from 59,518 units the year before, the Statistics Office (SCB) said on Monday.

In the fourth quarter, 15,550 new homes were started, up from 14,600 the same period in 2016.

Sweden has seen a construction boom in the last couple of years as builders try to catch up with a rise in the population and cash-in on surging house prices.

However, home prices have fallen during the last months, mainly due to a surge in building and new, tougher mortgage rules. In January, prices fell for the fourth month in a row.