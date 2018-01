STOCKHOLM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Ingvar Kamprad the founder of iconic Swedish flat-pack furniture firm IKEA has died, the company said on Sunday.

“The founder of IKEA and Ikano, and one of the greatest entrepreneurs of the 20th century, Ingvar Kamprad, has peacefully passed away, at his home in Smaland, Sweden, on the 27th of January,” the company said in a press release.

Kamprad was 91.