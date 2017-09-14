FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish c.banker says currency key for inflation picture
September 14, 2017 / 8:09 AM / a month ago

Swedish c.banker says currency key for inflation picture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Swedish Deputy Central Banker Per Jansson said on Thursday the inflation picture in the country, where the Riksbank has been battling for years to return low price rises to target, was greatly dependent on the development of the crown currency.

“The inflation picture and the conditions to be able to keep inflation close to target will depend very much on what happens with the currency. And the currency’s development depends largely on how we position ourselves relative to other central banks,” Jansson told reporters on the sidelines of a presentation.

“Going forward, we will have a worsening of inflation that stems from a fairly big strengthening of the currency that occurred during the first half of 2017.” (Reporting by Simon Johnson and Johan Sennero; writing by Niklas Pollard, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

