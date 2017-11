OSLO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Swedish Match has lost a court case it filed against Norway’s government over recently imposed restrictions on the packaging of snus, a wet snuff tobacco product, a Norwegian court said on Monday.

The company had asked for a temporary injunction against regulations that the government imposed to standardise product packaging. The government argued the new rules were designed for public health puposes. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)