FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
The Trump Effect
Aerospace
Winter Olympics
Technology
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Consumer Products & Retail News
February 14, 2018 / 7:57 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 1-Swedish Match sees 2018 growth for Scandinavian snus market, Q4​ profit beats expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Tobacco group Swedish Match said on Wednesday it expected the Scandinavian snus market to continue to grow in 2018 and remain highly competitive as it reported higher than expected fourth-quarter operating profit and dividend.

* Q4 - ‍in local currencies, sales increased by 6 percent for q4 and by 3 percent for full year​

* Says ‍board proposes a dividend of 16.60 SEK per share consisting of an increased ordinary dividend of 9.20 sek (8.50) and a special dividend of 7.40 SEK, following final sale of shares in STG​

* Q4 ‍reported sales increased by 2 percent to SEK 4,044 million (3,957)

* Q4 ‍reported operating profit from product areas increased by 9 percent to SEK 1,044 million (954)

* Q4 snus and snuff operating margin ‍​43.6 percent versus Reuters poll forecast 42.0 percent

* Reuters poll: Q4 EBIT seen at SEK 996 million, net sales seen at SEK 3.97 billion

* Reuters poll: EBIT from product areas seen at SEK 996 mln, ordinary dividend seen at SEK 8.90/share according to median forecast

* Says for 2018, on a full year basis, expects the Scandinavian snus market to continue to grow and to remain highly competitive‍​

* Says in the U.S. moist snuff market, we expect continued good growth for pouches, expects the U.S. snus/nicotine pouch market to grow

* Says for U.S. chewing tobacco we expect continued market declines, while for chew bags in Europe we expect continued market growth

* Says the operating loss for snus and nicotine pouches outside Scandinavia is expected to be noticeably lower in 2018 than in 2017

* Says for the full year, expects continued growth in the us cigar market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.