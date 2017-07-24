FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2017 / 11:53 AM

Chainsaw attack in Swiss town not "act of terror" - police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 24 (Reuters) - Police have identified the chainsaw-wielding suspect in an attack that left several injured in the Swiss town of Schaffhausen on Monday, they said, adding the incident was not an "act of terror".

Police said the man entered an office building on Monday morning. Police were informed at 10:39 a.m. (0839 GMT).

The suspect -- identified as balding and unkempt -- remained at large and was believed to be on the run in a Volkswagen Caddy with Swiss license plates. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)

