TABLE-Swiss Treasury tops up 2027, 2045 bonds

ZURICH, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Swiss Federal Treasury issued the following information on its latest government bond issue on Wednesday: Coupon (pct) 3.25 Maturity date 27 June 2027 Auction date 10 Jan 2018 Allotted (mln Sfr) 200.2 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 132.40 Yield (pct) -0.159 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 1.7 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 340.2 Coupon (pct) 0.5 Maturity date 28 Jun 2045 Auction date 10 Jan 2018 Allotted (mln Sfr) 95.3 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 104.25 Yield (pct) 0.337 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 2.6 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 245.4 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)