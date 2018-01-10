FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Swiss Treasury tops up 2027, 2045 bonds
Sections
Featured
Unwanted gifts spoil Tesco's Christmas
Business
Unwanted gifts spoil Tesco's Christmas
Migrants risk death crossing Alps to reach France
The Wider Image
Migrants risk death crossing Alps to reach France
May to meet financiers as Khan warns of "lost decade"
May to meet financiers as Khan warns of "lost decade"
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Swiss Market Report
January 10, 2018 / 10:37 AM / a day ago

TABLE-Swiss Treasury tops up 2027, 2045 bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    ZURICH, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Swiss Federal Treasury issued
the following information on its latest government bond issue
 on Wednesday: 
    
 Coupon (pct)                     3.25
 Maturity date                    27 June 2027
                                  
 Auction date                     10 Jan 2018
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               200.2
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                132.40
 Yield (pct)                      -0.159
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  1.7
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    340.2
 Coupon (pct)                     0.5
 Maturity date                    28 Jun 2045
                                  
 Auction date                     10 Jan 2018
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               95.3
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                104.25
 Yield (pct)                      0.337
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  2.6
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    245.4
 
 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.