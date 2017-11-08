TABLE-Swiss Treasury tops up 2029, 2055 bonds

ZURICH, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Swiss Federal Treasury issued the following information on its latest government bond issues on Wednesday: Coupon (pct) 0.50 Maturity date 24 May 2055 Auction date 8 Nov 2017 Allotted (mln Sfr) 88.445 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 103.75 Yield (pct) 0.392 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 1.9 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 164.445 Coupon (pct) 0.00 Maturity date 22 June 2029 Auction date 8 Nov 2017 Allotted (mln Sfr) 140.05 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 100 Yield (pct) 0 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 2.2 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 310.05 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)