TABLE-Swiss Treasury tops up 2029, 2055 bonds
#Swiss Market Report
November 8, 2017 / 10:34 AM / Updated a day ago

TABLE-Swiss Treasury tops up 2029, 2055 bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    ZURICH, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Swiss Federal Treasury issued
the following information on its latest government bond issues
 on Wednesday: 
    
 Coupon (pct)                     0.50
 Maturity date                    24 May 2055
                                  
 Auction date                     8 Nov 2017
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               88.445
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                103.75
 Yield (pct)                      0.392
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  1.9
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    164.445
                                  
 
        
 Coupon (pct)                     0.00
 Maturity date                    22 June 2029
                                  
 Auction date                     8 Nov 2017
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               140.05
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                100
 Yield (pct)                      0
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  2.2
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    310.05
 
 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
